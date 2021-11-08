India Manika Batra Archana Kamath tasted their 1st major success as pair winning women doubles title at WTT Contender Lasko Anupam Kher congratulates them

India’s star paddlers Manika Batra and Archana Kamat won the women’s doubles title on Sunday i.e. 7 November 2021 in the WTT Contenders Table Tennis Tournament held in Lasko, Slovenia. The world number 36 pair of Manika Batra and Archana defeated world number 23 Melini Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-8, 12-10. The Indian pair won the title by saving 4 match points.

This is Manika-Archana’s first major title as a pair. This is the first title of Manika Batra, who was in controversy after the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier on November 6, Manika had defeated Liu Weishan and Wang Idi of China in the semi-finals. Manika also won bronze medal in women’s singles in the same competition. Manika had lost 2-4 to Wang Yidi of China in the women’s singles semi-final.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamat for winning the women’s doubles title at the WTT Contenders tournament. She wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘Congratulations Manika Batra and Archana Kamat for winning the women’s doubles title at World Table Tennis Contenders 2021 in Slovenia! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!’

Manika-Archana had defeated Chinese pair of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 in the semi-finals. Manika had lost the women’s singles semi-final match against China’s Wang Yidi on Saturday. Due to this he had to be satisfied with the bronze medal. In that match, the Chinese player defeated Manika 2-4.

Manika Batra had been in the news for quite some time due to controversies. However, with these medals he has, in a way, responded to his critics. Manika had defeated Dario Trigolos 3-1 in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles. She faced Romania’s Bernadette Sjox in the quarterfinals. Manika won that match 3-2. Manika defeated Bernadette 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7 to secure the bronze medal.