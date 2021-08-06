India Olympic Medal Tally Table 2021, Matches Schedule, Players List, Live Stream and Telecast details – Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India can win 3 medals today, Neeraj Chopra can take first gold

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: It is the 16th day of the Tokyo Olympics. Today India has a chance to win 3 medals. Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Bajrang Punia can bring medals in Javelin Throw today. On the other hand, young golfer Aditi Ashok has missed out on creating history in the Olympics. She finished fourth in the women’s individual stroke play.

Aditi was second after the third round that ended on Friday. Aditi remained in the top-4 in the fourth round today. But tried to get a birdie in her last shot and she failed. Only one stroke took away the medal from her and she came fourth. Nelly Korda of America won the gold medal.

Olympic debutant Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals in his first attempt by throwing the javelin to a distance of 86.65m, achieving an automatic qualification level of 83.50m. If he manages to win the medal, it will be India’s first medal in athletics at the Olympics.