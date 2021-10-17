india-pakistan-match-in-t20-world-cup-pak-cricketer-shoaib-malik-wife-sania-mirza-shared-video-to-be-away-from-social-media-on-match-day – Sania Mirza shared video before India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup, decided to stay away from social media

The high-voltage match between India and Pakistan will be played on October 24 in the T20 World Cup. Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza has decided to stay away from social media on match day.

The high-voltage match between India and Pakistan is going to be held on October 24 in the T20 World Cup. There are many rhetoric coming out before that match. Meanwhile, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is often trolled about Pakistan, has released a video. According to that video, Sania has decided to stay away from social media.

Let us tell you that Sania is not getting away from social media forever, but only about the India-Pakistan match, she has taken this decision. Sania Mirza has shared a musical video on her official Instagram in which she suddenly disappears.

It is written on the screen of this video that, ‘I will be missing from social media and toxicity on the day of India vs Pakistan match.’ He wrote in the caption of this video, Bye-bye.

Actually the main reason behind this is her husband Shoaib Malik. The Pakistan team has recently included Shoaib Malik in the team. He was added to the team at the very last moment in place of injured Soheb Maqsood.

Significantly, Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik on 12 April 2010. Since then, he has often been trolled about Pakistan. This is the reason why he has decided to stay away from social media on the day of the upcoming World Cup match.

The Indian team will start its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 24 October i.e. on Sunday. This high-voltage match will be played in Dubai. At the same time, Pakistan has never been able to beat India in the T20 World Cup before.

The last time the two teams met was on 16 June 2019 during the World Cup in Manchester. In this match, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs. In the World Cup, both the teams have met a total of 12 times. Both the teams have played against each other 7 times in ODI World Cup and 5 times in T20 World Cup. India has beaten Pakistan on all these occasions.