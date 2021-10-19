India Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match 2021: Kumar Vishwas slams political parties for the match

India and Pakistan will be face to face in the T20 World Cup on October 24, about which the audience is already excited. However, many voices are being raised for the cancellation of this match. Union ministers Giriraj Singh and VK Singh have demanded cancellation of India’s match with Pakistan. A section on social media is also against the Indo-Pak match in which Kavi Kumar Vishwas is also involved. Kumar Vishwas has targeted political parties while referring to the incident of killing of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar Vishwas wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘Whether Pakistani mercenaries shoot army soldiers or workers of Bihar-UP, but when it comes to cricket, every government says this “Cricket and politics Keep it aside” The reason is that cricket’s lavish money is the milch cow for the leaders of every party. It’s amazing brother.

Twitter users are also giving their reaction to this comment of Kumar Vishwas. Most of the people are seen advocating for the Indo-Pak match. A user named Shubham Yadav replied to Kumar Vishwas, ‘It is not about separating cricket from politics. If we refuse to play then it will directly benefit Pakistan and Pakistan wants us to refuse to play because they have not won once in the World Cup with us yet and if we refuse then they will be considered as won.

Whether the hired Pakistani stooges shoot the soldiers of the army or the workers of Bihar-UP, but when cricket is mentioned, every government says “keep cricket and politics separate”.

The reason is that cricket money is a milch cow for the leaders of every party. — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 19, 2021

A user named Mayank Kumar wrote, ‘Then this logic should not fight Pakistan even on the border. Let one win. Would it be better if our team beat Pakistan or we ourselves give them the victory for free and be out of the World Cup?’

On the other hand, a user named Pramila, agreeing with Kumar Vishwas’s words, replied, ‘Politics, media, market all want a match. The passage of crores and billions will be different. Looking at the TRP of the Pakistan-India match, separate indiscriminate advertisements will be made. The people of the channel will also sit after decorating their shop. For us and you, the country is above money. Not for them. If this is not an insult to the army, then what is?