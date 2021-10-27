india pakistan t20 world cup match three kashmiri BTech students suspend allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans praising pakistan players engineering college agra UP

The Chief Proctor of the Engineering College said, all the three students were pursuing their studies under the Prime Minister’s Super Special Scheme. We have also informed the Prime Minister’s Office and AICTE about this. All three were suspended from the hostel and college on Monday.

After India’s defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup on the night of 24 October 2021, three BTech students at an engineering college in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra (AGRA) district allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. He had shared the anti-national chat on his social media account.

After that he has been suspended. These three students are residents of Kashmir. Police say these BTech students posted stories praising Pakistan and refusing to recognize India as their country. On Tuesday, October 26, leaders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) reached the college campus and raised slogans demanding action against these students.

SP (city) Vikas Kumar said they have approached Jagdishpura police station in this regard. A case was registered against the students on the basis of ‘tahrir’ (informal complaint) submitted by BJYM leaders.

Vikas Kumar said, “It is alleged that these students had shared some anti-national posts on a messaging app.” Ashish Shukla, Chief Proctor, RBS Engineering Technical Complex, said, “After India-Pakistan T20 match on Sunday night, the college administration came to know about the anti-national chats of three B.Tech students. They were staying in a hostel located at Bichpuri campus in Agra.

He said that these students have got admission in engineering courses under the scheme of the central government. All three were suspended from the hostel and college on Monday. However, he later apologized for his actions. He told, ‘All the three students were doing their studies under the Prime Minister’s Super Special Scheme. We have also informed the Prime Minister’s Office and AICTE about this.

BJYM Braj Prant leader Gaurav Rajawat, in his ‘tahrir’ to the police, has alleged that three Kashmiri students raised anti-India slogans and shared chats on social media which could disturb peace and incite people’s sentiments.

Let us tell you that in the T20 World Cup played last Sunday, Pakistan defeated Team India by 10 wickets. This is India’s first defeat against Pakistan in any World Cup.