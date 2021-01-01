India playing for the third Test xi: India v England 3rd Test match Leeds playing xi: India v England 3rd Test match XI

Akash Chopra has selected his Indian team for the third Test against England. The big question is what will be India’s playing XI in this match starting on Wednesday. In batting, questions are being raised about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the team. Now Akash Chopra has given his opinion on this issue.“If you ask me personally, there is no room for change in the Indian team,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel. Rahul and Rohit should open the innings and Cheteshwar Pujara should bat at number three. He has scored now. Now everyone stay calm and don’t talk about them.

The former opener said that now Ajinkya Rahane has also answered his critics. Lord’s scored in the second innings of the Test.

Chopra said, ‘Virat Kohli has not scored a big score in a long time. He will be on the team. Rahane has also scored now, he should not be talked about now. So, Ajju will definitely play. After this, Shabha Pant will come down to bat.

Chopra is confident that Jadeja will be able to retain his place in the team. Although he did not take a single wicket in both the matches. He also gave the reason behind it.

Chopra said, ‘Jaddu has not taken any wicket yet. But Jaddu has scored useful runs and you are able to take 20-20 wickets even without taking his wicket. So they do not need to be afraid.

In the bowling attack, he has included Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj in the squad.

