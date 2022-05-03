India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38926 posts will be recruited without examination, here is the direct link – Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 38926 posts
Click on the direct link below to apply …
Grameen Dak Sevak Bharti 2022
Details of Grameen Dak Sevak Bharti 2022 Vacancies
Grameen Dak Sevak Pade
General – 17198 posts
OBC- 7369 posts
EWS- 3867 posts
SC-5573 posts
ST- 3843 posts
PWD – 1076 posts
Total posts- 38,925
Salary
Branch Postmaster – Rs. 12,000
Assistant Postmaster / Postal Servant – Rs. 10,000
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have a certificate of passing 10th class secondary school examination in Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or optional subject) conducted by any recognized school board of education by Government of India / State Government / UT. Must have the required educational qualifications for all categories of GDS. In addition, the candidate should have knowledge of any local language.
Age limit
Maximum age limit – 18 years
Minimum age limit- 40 years
Selection process
Candidates who qualify in all the eligibility criteria will be selected on the basis of merit list. No other exams will be taken.
Application fee
Candidates in all general categories will have to pay Rs. 100 while no fee has been fixed for candidates in other categories.
How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022
Step 1- First of all go to the official website.
Step 2- Click on the Registration button on the website.
Step 3- Fill in the requested information and click on submit button.
Step 4- Make a payment after submitting the details and save the payment slip.
Step 5- Upload all scanned copies and submit form.
Step 6- Take a print out of the form and keep it with you.
If you want to become a government teacher, follow this process
#India #Post #GDS #Recruitment #posts #recruited #examination #direct #link #Apply #India #Post #GDS #Recruitment #posts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.