India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38926 posts will be recruited without examination, here is the direct link – Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 38926 posts

There is good news for young people looking for a job at the post office. Post Office India has published several vacancies for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak (India Post GDS Recruitment 2022). The recruitment will be done for about 38926 posts for various posts in the country. The registration process for this recruitment has started and the last date is 5th June 2022. For recruitment, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years and the candidate should have passed 10th. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Postmaster (ABPM) and Postal Servant. Candidates should note that no examination will be conducted for selection of these posts and merit list will be prepared.



Click on the direct link below to apply …

Grameen Dak Sevak Bharti 2022

Details of Grameen Dak Sevak Bharti 2022 Vacancies

Grameen Dak Sevak Pade

General – 17198 posts

OBC- 7369 posts

EWS- 3867 posts

SC-5573 posts

ST- 3843 posts

PWD – 1076 posts



Total posts- 38,925

Salary

Branch Postmaster – Rs. 12,000

Assistant Postmaster / Postal Servant – Rs. 10,000

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have a certificate of passing 10th class secondary school examination in Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or optional subject) conducted by any recognized school board of education by Government of India / State Government / UT. Must have the required educational qualifications for all categories of GDS. In addition, the candidate should have knowledge of any local language.

Age limit

Maximum age limit – 18 years

Minimum age limit- 40 years

Selection process

Candidates who qualify in all the eligibility criteria will be selected on the basis of merit list. No other exams will be taken.

Application fee

Candidates in all general categories will have to pay Rs. 100 while no fee has been fixed for candidates in other categories.



How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022

Step 1- First of all go to the official website.

Step 2- Click on the Registration button on the website.

Step 3- Fill in the requested information and click on submit button.

Step 4- Make a payment after submitting the details and save the payment slip.

Step 5- Upload all scanned copies and submit form.

Step 6- Take a print out of the form and keep it with you.