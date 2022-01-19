India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post GDS Result 2022: More than 4000 Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment Result, check here

Highlights India Post GDS Outcomes 2022 Launched

More than 4000 vacancies (Cycle 3) in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Discover ways to check outcomes.

India Post GDS Outcomes 2022, Official Outcomes 2022: The Indian Postal Division (India Post) has introduced the outcomes of Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment Examination 2021 (India Post GDS Outcomes 2022). Candidates who had utilized for GDS jobs in Bihar and Maharashtra (Cycle 3) can now view their outcomes by visiting the official web site of India Post appost.in.



A complete of 4368 vacancies (Cycle 3) for rural postal staff in Bihar and Maharashtra will likely be crammed via this recruitment drive. This features a complete of 1940 vacancies for Bihar Cycle and a complete of 2428 vacancies for Maharashtra Cycle. You possibly can see beneath how you can check the outcomes.

check GDS outcomes 2022: Discover ways to check India Post GDS outcomes here

Step 1: First go to India Post’s official web site appost.in.

Step 2: ‘Bihar (1940 put up)’ and ‘Maharashtra (2428 put up)’ hyperlinks will likely be present in ‘Result Launch’ on residence web page.

Step 3: Click on in your state outcomes hyperlink.

Step 4: The PDF web page will likely be downloaded.

Step 5: On this, check the registration quantity, title, class and share of the chosen candidates.

Step 6: Candidates ought to obtain and print this PDF and preserve it with you for additional reference.

Learn the way a lot you receives a commission (pay scale)

Class – Minimal TRCA for 4 hours / degree 1 in TRCA slab slabs – Minimal TRCA for five hours / degree 2 in TRCA slabs

BPM – Rs. 12,000 – Rs. 14,500

ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs.10,000 – Rs.12,000

Jobs will likely be obtainable in these divisions of Maharashtra

A complete of 2423 candidates have been chosen below Maharashtra Cycle 3. Their recruitment is Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusawal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Farbhani, RMS L DN Bhusawal, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN Miraj, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai. South, Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur Metropolis, Nagpur Mofasil, Wardha, Yevatmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune Metropolis West, Pune Metropolis East, Pune Mofasil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur divisions. The outcomes of 5 candidates are at the moment stagnant.

Jobs will likely be obtainable in these districts of Bihar

Below Bihar Cycle 3, a complete of 1940 candidates had been chosen from numerous districts like Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Mongiar, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Saharsa, RMS NB Division, RMSC Division, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur. Vacancies have been created for a number of districts together with U. Division, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT Division, Rohtas and Vaishali.

