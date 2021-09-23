India Post Jobs 2021: Apply for 4000+ Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment Soon, Deadline Extended
India Post has extended the last date to apply for GDS jobs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till September 25, 2021. Candidates who have not yet taken advantage of this opportunity are being given a second chance. Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was September 23. The deadline to apply has been extended through the official website appost.in.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: A total of 4845 posts will be filled in the postal department
Out of the total 4845 vacancies included in this recruitment drive, 581 GDS vacancies are in Uttarakhand Circle 3 and the remaining 4264 GDS vacancies are in Bharat Post Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master Post Master (ABPM) and Uttar Pradesh Circle 3. . For various positions including postal servant. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the website.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 10th pass (10th pass government job) with passing marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English (studied as compulsory or elective subject). The candidate should study the local language till at least 10th standard.
Age range
Applicants must attain the age of 18 years on 23 August 2021 and not exceed 40 years. Higher age exemption is applicable for candidates falling under the category.
Indian Postal Department Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
The OC / OBC / EWS Male / Trans-Man category applicant will have to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each set of five options. Fee payment is discounted for all female / trans-female candidates, all SC / ST candidates and all PWD candidates.
Grameen Dak Sevak UP Recruitment 2021 Notification
Uttar Pradesh-21_C3
Uttarakhand-22_C3
Official website link
