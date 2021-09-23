India Post Jobs 2021: Apply for 4000+ Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment Soon, Deadline Extended

India Post Jobs 2021, Government Jobs 2021: There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Updated notifications of more than 4000 Rural Postal Recruitment (GDS Jobs) have been issued to the Postal Department (India Post). Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment Campaign is a great opportunity to apply for a total of 4845 Gramin Dak Sevak (Gramin Dak Sevak Bharti 2021) posts.



India Post has extended the last date to apply for GDS jobs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till September 25, 2021. Candidates who have not yet taken advantage of this opportunity are being given a second chance. Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was September 23. The deadline to apply has been extended through the official website appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: A total of 4845 posts will be filled in the postal department

Out of the total 4845 vacancies included in this recruitment drive, 581 GDS vacancies are in Uttarakhand Circle 3 and the remaining 4264 GDS vacancies are in Bharat Post Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master Post Master (ABPM) and Uttar Pradesh Circle 3. . For various positions including postal servant. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the website.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th pass (10th pass government job) with passing marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English (studied as compulsory or elective subject). The candidate should study the local language till at least 10th standard.

Age range

Applicants must attain the age of 18 years on 23 August 2021 and not exceed 40 years. Higher age exemption is applicable for candidates falling under the category.



Indian Postal Department Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The OC / OBC / EWS Male / Trans-Man category applicant will have to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each set of five options. Fee payment is discounted for all female / trans-female candidates, all SC / ST candidates and all PWD candidates.

Grameen Dak Sevak UP Recruitment 2021 Notification

Uttar Pradesh-21_C3

Uttarakhand-22_C3

Official website link