India Post Jobs: GDS Jobs: Learn 4000+ government jobs, salaries and important information to pass 10th in UP

India Post GDS Jobs, Government Jobs 2021: The Indian Postal Department (India Post) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Rural Postal Service (GDS Jobs) posts in the Uttar Pradesh Board. The online registration and application process has started from 23rd August 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of India Post on appost.in till September 22.



A total of 4264 GDS vacancies are being filled for various posts including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Postal Servant in UP Circle 3 through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to read the important information given here carefully before applying.

Who can apply?

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed 10th with marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English (studied as compulsory or selected subjects). The candidate should study the local language till at least 10th standard.

Age range

Applicants must be under 18 years of age and not over 40 years of age on 23 August 2021. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

Application fee

Applicants in OC, OBC, EWS Male or Transgender Male category will have to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each set of five options. So all women, trans-women candidates, all SC, ST candidates and all PWD candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected for India Post Jobs from the merit list prepared on the basis of applications submitted online. Note, no separate weight will be given for higher educated applicants.

GDS Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale)

Minimum TRCA for 4 hours / level 1 in TRCA slab: BPM – Rs. 12,000 and ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs. 10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 hours / Level 2 in TRCA slab: BPM – Rs. 14,500 and ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs. 12,000.

How to apply?

To complete the application process for this recruitment (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021) all the candidates will have to go through registration, payment of fees and application steps. Eligible candidates can register online till September 22, 2021 by visiting the official website appost.in. After creating the registration number, collect the fee and fill out the online form in the third step. After that, upload the required documents and take a printout of the preview for further reference.

Grameen Dak Sevak UP Recruitment 2021 Notification

Uttar Pradesh-21_C3

