india post jobs: India post jobs: 10th, 12th pass, Rs.

Highlights Job opportunities in the postal department.

Bihar Circle has announced recruitment for various posts.

You can apply till December 31.

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Indian Postal Department has invited applications for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of Indian Post indiapost.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is 31st December, 2021. Important information and notification of India Post Jobs (India Post Jobs) is given directly below the link.



India Post has announced the recruitment for the post of Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle. Through this recruitment drive (India Post Recruitment 2021) 60 vacancies will be filled in various posts. Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website, fill it out and send it along with the required documents in offline format. The application should be sent to the Assistant Director (Recruitment) 5th Floor O / O Chief Postmaster General Bihar Circle, Patna-800001 on the envelope with the name of the post.

Vacancy Details (Indian Post Vacancy 2021 Details)

Postal Assistant – 31 posts

Classification Assistant – 11 posts

Postman – 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 13 posts

Total vacancies- 60 posts

Also read: Constable Jobs: 2400+ bumper recruitment of constables for 10th pass, this is the instruction of Assam Police, this is the salary

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th in the recognized board can apply for this recruitment. In addition, a good knowledge of computer and local language should be. You can visit the instructions link below for more details.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Candidates for the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postmaster should be at least 18 years old and at most 27 years old. The age of multi-tasking employees should be between 18 to 25 years.

Also read: IAS Vs IPS Salary: Do you know which of the IAS or IPS officers has higher salary?

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant – Rs.25,500 to Rs.81,100

Postman – Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

MTS – Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website