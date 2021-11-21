india post jobs: India post jobs: Hundreds of posts for 10th, 12th pass in postal department, salary up to Rs 81100 per month – India Post jobs for 10th, 12th pass players, Rs 81000. Salary up to

India Post Recruitment 2021: There is a great opportunity to get a job in the Indian Postal Department. Hundreds of vacancies have been created for postal assistant, shorting assistant, postman and multi-tasking staff for 10th and 12th class candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. The deadline to submit applications is November 27, 2021 at 6 p.m. Below is the important information of India Post Job.



Eligible candidates will be recruited for various posts at Post Department, Chief Postmaster General’s Office, Maharashtra Circle. This recruitment (Dak Vichar Bharti 2021) is especially for meritorious ‘players’ under ‘Sports Quota’. A total of 257 vacancies will be filled in the Maharashtra Postal Circle for the year 2020 through this recruitment drive. Before applying, you can check the eligibility and educational qualification details in the notification. Below is a direct link to the Postal Department Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy details

Postal Assistant – 93 posts

Shorting Assistant – 09 posts

Postman – 113 posts

Multi Tasking Staff – 42 posts

Total number of vacancies – 257

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit for eligible candidates to get government jobs should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on November 27, 2021. However, the upper age limit is 05 years for SC or ST, 03 years for OBC and former employees, 10 years for PWD General, 15 years for PWD SC or ST and 13 years for PWD OBC category candidates. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Do you know how much salary you will get?

For post / sorting assistant post pay matrix level 4 will be Rs. 25,500-81,100, for postman post pay matrix level 3 will be Rs. Given. Apart from this, job seekers will also get the benefit of allowances.

Postal Department Recruitment 2021 Notification Link

Official website

Online application link