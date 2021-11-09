india post jobs: India post jobs: Hundreds of vacancies in postal department for 10th, 12th pass, Salary Rs.

Highlights Great job opportunity in Indian Postal Department.

Apply for 10th, 12th pass online.

Hundreds of posts are vacant in many states.

India Post Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: There is a golden opportunity to get a job in the Postal Department (India Post Jobs). India Post has invited applications for recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman or Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota. Applications will be made for boards in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.



Online applications for India Post Jobs have started on the official website indiapost.gov.in. Applications for Gujraj and Jharkhand circles will run till November 25. Applications for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha Boards can be submitted till 03 December 2021. The last date for submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle is 15th December 2021. Below is a direct link to the Postal Department Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (Duck Vichar Bharati 2021 Vacancy Details)

In Gujarat circle

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 71 posts

Postman / Mail Guard – 56 posts

MTS – 61 posts

In the Madhya Pradesh circle

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 71 posts

Postman / Mail Guard – 56 posts

MTS – 61 posts

In Chhattisgarh circle

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 5 posts

Postman / Mail Guard – 4 posts

MTS – 3 terms

In the Himachal Pradesh circle

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 13 posts

Postman / Mail Guard – 2 posts

MTS – 3 terms

Jharkhand Mandal

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 6 posts

Postman – 5 posts

MTS – 8 posts

Who can apply?

Players who have passed 10th, 12th from any recognized board or institution can apply for this recruitment. Educational qualifications, qualifications and criteria vary by post. Please read the instructions carefully by visiting the link below for more details.

Age range

Postal Assistant / Classification Assistant – 18 to 27 years

Postman / Mail Guard – 18 to 27 years

MTS – 18 to 25 years

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary (Salary Scale)

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant – Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (Level 4)

Postman / Mail Guard – Rs 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 (Level 3)

MTS – Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900 (Level-1)

Click here for India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification-

Official website