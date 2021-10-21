India Post Jobs: India Post Jobs: The Indian Postal Department will get these posts under 7 CPC, Salary up to Rs. 63200 – India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification for various posts, Salary under 7th CPC

Highlights Short notice issued for Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021.

Recruitment for various posts.

Applications can be submitted till December 11.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification: There is a great opportunity to get a job in the post department (India Post Jobs). Ministry of Transport, Postal Department, New Delhi has issued short notification for recruitment of Skilled Craftsmen, General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts. Eligible candidates can submit online application on or before 11 December 2021 till 5 pm.



In this recruitment drive (Postal Department Bharti 2021) the posts of Automotive Mechanic, Automotive Electrician, Tyrman, Painter, Fitter, Copper and Tin Smith and Upholsterer will be recruited. To apply online, one has to visit the official website indiapost.gov.in, a detailed notification will be issued soon. The last date for submission of applications is December 11, 2021.

Vacancy Details (India Post Vacancy 2021 Details)

Motor Vehicle Mechanic – 06 posts

Motor Vehicle Electrician-02 Posts

Tyrman – 03 posts

Painter – 02 posts

Fitter – 02 posts

Copper and Tin Smith – 01 post

Irresponsible – 01 post

This is the salary (pay scale)

As per India Post Recruitment 2021 Short Notice, candidates seeking employment in the vacancies included in the recruitment will be paid a salary of Rs. 19,900 to Rs.

Who can apply?

Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021 (Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021) With short notice, candidates have been informed that they will have to wait for detailed notification for other important information including educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, format of application. The notification will be released soon on the official website of India Post.

