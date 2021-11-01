india post jobs: Recruitment for various posts in Postal Department, 8th pass also applicable, Salary under 7th CPC – india post recruitment 2021 for various posts on indiapost.gov.in, Salary under 7th cpc

India Post Recruitment 2021: Great opportunity to get a job in Indian Post Department (India Post Jobs). India Post has issued recruitment notification for various posts including Motor Vehicle Mechanic. Interested and eligible candidates can go to the official website of India Post indiapost.gov.in and submit the application in the prescribed format. Postal Department Recruitment 2021 Applications can be submitted on or before 11th December 2021.



Candidates who are looking for India Post Jobs should not miss this opportunity. Through this recruitment (India Post Bharti 2021) a total of 17 vacancies will be filled in various posts. Job seekers will be given pay scale as per 7th pay commission (7th CPC). Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Postal Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details (Indian Post Vacancy 2021 Details)

Motor Vehicle Mechanic – 6 posts

Motor Vehicle Electrician – 2 posts

Tyrman – 3 posts

Painter – 2 posts

Fitter – 2 posts

Copper and Tin Smith – 1 post

Upholsterer – 1 post

Can apply for 8th pass (academic qualification)

Candidates should have a certificate of relevant trade from any technical institute recognized by the government and pass Class VIII with one year experience in the relevant trade. In addition, you must have a valid driving license. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through competitive trade test. Eligible candidates will be notified separately at their postal address along with the syllabus.

Pay scale

Candidates who get the job through direct recruitment (Skilled Craftsman) of the Postal Department will get a salary of Rs. 19900 to Rs.

