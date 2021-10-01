India Post Recruitment 2021: 10th pass candidates can apply for post office job, age limit up to 40 years

India Post Job: India Post has released the notification to fill different posts. Gramin Dak Sevak Jobs, Branch Post Master (BPM) and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) posts will be filled through this recruitment process. If you are 10th pass and preparing for government job then you can apply for GDS Recruitment 2021. To apply online one has to visit the official website of India Post appost.in. India Post has extended the last date to apply for West Bengal Circle Vacancy till 22nd August. Earlier, the last date for applications was till August 19.

Talking about the age limit, minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. The age limit will be decided on the basis of 27 January 2021. There will be a relaxation of five years for the Scheduled Castes, three years for the OBC category and 10 years for the differently-abled in the upper age limit.

Candidates should have passed 10th class from recognized school board of education. Must have studied English, Mathematics and local language in Matriculation or Secondary. Knowledge of local language is mandatory and candidates must have studied it at least up to class 10th.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is happening under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. A total of 2357 posts will be filled through this recruitment.