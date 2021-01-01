India Post Recruitment 2021: 81 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak released appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts for Uttarakhand Postal Circle. As per the official notification a total of 581 vacancies have been notified. The post of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak will be filled through this recruitment process.

Through this process, a total of 581 posts will be recruited in various districts including Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh and Tehri. In which, 317 posts of general category, 57 posts of EWS category, 78 posts of OBC category, 15 posts of PWD category, 99 posts of SC category and 15 posts of ST category are included.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have 10th class pass certificate from recognized institute with passing marks in maths, local language and English. Also the applying candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Candidates will be selected on these posts on the basis of merit list.

The candidates who wish to apply online have to register themselves in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. Only one registration is allowed for a candidate. The same registration number should be used to submit the application.

The same India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format in offline mode till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.

