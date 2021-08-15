India Post Recruitment 2021: apply for BPM ABPM GDS post, no application fees, check more details here

India Post 2021: There is good news for the youth who are looking to get a job in India Post. For this, India Post has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak for West Bengal Circle. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can visit the official website of India Post appost.in You can apply by visiting The last date to apply for these posts is August 19. A total of 2357 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Talking about studies, candidates should have passed 10th class with passing marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English from any recognized Board of School Education. Talking about age limit, candidates age limit should be between 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Through this recruitment process, 2357 posts of BPM/ABPM/GDS are to be filled. Talking about the application fee, then OC / OBC / EWS Male / Transman will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. All female/trans-female candidates do not have to pay any application fee. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Candidates can apply through this direct link https://telanganapostalcircle.in/gdsonlinec3p8/Registration_A.aspx. Official notification can also be seen through this link https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx.





