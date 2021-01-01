India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for sarkari naukri inharyana, check here the details

India Post Government jobs are out in me, if you are also looking for government jobs, then we are giving you complete information here. This recruitment is being done under Sports Quota. Applications are invited from meritorious sportspersons in 64 sports disciplines for filling up the posts in the cadre of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. The last date for submission of application through speed post or registered post is 29 September.

Applications are invited from meritorious sportspersons for the posts of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff in PAO under sports quota. A total of 75 posts will be filled under this recruitment. This recruitment was earlier announced in July 2020 and applications were invited from players in 43 disciplines.

The postal circle has said that the candidates who have applied earlier need not apply afresh. If an old applicant has obtained certain sports certificates after submitting his application in respect of earlier notification, he should submit a fresh application in respect of notification immediately with necessary enclosures, sports certificates etc., but in such cases The required date of eligibility will be considered as per the immediate notification.