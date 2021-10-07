India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for Delhi Postal Circle till 12 November. Check here for latest updates

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff posts under Sports Quota in Delhi Circle. Interested and eligible candidates Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply through the official website till 12 November 2021.

According to the official notification, 72 posts of Postal Assistant, 90 posts of Postman and 59 posts of Multi Tasking Staff will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates on the Postal Assistant posts will be given a salary ranging from Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month under Pay Level 4. Whereas, the selected candidates on the post of Postman will get salary ranging from Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month under Pay Level 3. At the same time, after recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), a salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month will be given under Pay Level 1.

Candidates age should be between 18 years to 27 years as on 12 November 2021 for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant and Postman. Whereas, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff. However, there will be a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates as per the government rules. At the same time, SC / ST category candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Apart from this, the candidate should have passed class 10th / 12th from a recognized board. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of merit. All interested and eligible candidates India Post Delhi Circle Recruitment 2021 Send your application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to ‘Assistant Director (R&E), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Meghdoot Bhawan, New Delhi -110001’ through Speed ​​Post or Registered Post by 12 November 2021 can send. Any application sent after this date will not be accepted. Apart from this, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 to apply. Check official website for more details.

