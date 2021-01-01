India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for various vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested and eligible candidates Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply in offline mode till 29 September 2021 in the prescribed format. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.

A total of 75 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 28 posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, 18 posts of Postman / Mail Guard, 1 post of LDC and 28 posts of Multi Tasking Staff are included. Selected candidates for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant will be given a salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. Whereas, candidates will get Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 for the post of Postman / Mail Guard, Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 for the post of LDC and Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Talking about the qualification, candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized board for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman / Mail Guard and LDC. Also the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should be class 10th pass and their age should be between 18 years to 25 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to India Post, Haryana Circle can send their applications in the prescribed format to the Chief Postmaster General, 107 Mall Road, Haryana Circle, Ambala Cantt – 133001 latest by 29 September. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.