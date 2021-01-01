India Post Recruitment 2021: apply online Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and GDS post at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: Indian Post Office has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster and Assistant Branch Postmaster. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for West Bengal Postal Circle through India Post official website appost.in. The last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment 2021 is August 19, 2021.

A total of 2357 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Passed 10th Class Secondary School Examination Certificate with Passing Marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English Conducted by Any Recognized Board of School Education by Government of India / State Governments / Union Territories to Apply Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 has done. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to class 10th.

To apply for these posts, the age of the candidates has been fixed at 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. The age of the candidates will be calculated as on July 20, 2021. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates on the posts of Branch Post Master will be given a pay scale from Rs 12000 to 145000. At the same time, the selected candidates for the posts of Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak will be given a pay scale from Rs 10000 to Rs 12000. Interested candidates by 19 August 2021 appost.in You can apply online. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a print out of the application form for future reference.





