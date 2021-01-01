India Post Recruitment 2021: apply online for 2357 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: Department of Posts (India Post) has invited applications for the 2,357 vacancies in the West Bengal Circle. Interested candidates can apply for this post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/. Candidates should note that the recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 2357 posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak. Candidates will be selected on these posts without any exam, that is, the selected candidates will not have to appear for the exam. The application process is underway on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in and the last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19, 2021.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is happening for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevak under Cycle 3. To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevak, candidates should have 10th pass with Mathematics, English and local language and other prescribed qualifications. For complete details of educational qualification candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, you can apply by visiting the official website of India Post https://appost.in/gdsonline/ or https://indiapost.gov.in. The last date of application is August 19, 2021.





