India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 266 JK Postal Circle at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Jammu and Kashmir Postal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 October 2021. A total of 266 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have 10 with Mathematics, Local Language and English (Studied as Compulsory or Elective Subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by Government of India / State Governments / Union Territories. Must have passed class 10th. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. SC and ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. OBC category candidates will be given 3 years relaxation in the upper age limit. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak. Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online through official website of India Post appost.in. The last date to apply is October 29, 2021. UR/ EWS Male/ Trans-man/ OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Other candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

