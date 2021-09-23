India Post Recruitment 2021: apply online for 4845 posts in UP, UK circle at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. As per the recruitment notification from India Post the total number of vacancies is more than 4,845. Interested and eligible candidates need to note that, now, the last date to apply for these posts has been extended till 25th September. Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of India Post- appost.in.

Through this recruitment process candidates will be recruited for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have 10th class or equivalent with passing marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English (studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any recognized board. The candidate must have studied the local language as a compulsory or elective subject at least up to 10th standard declared by the State Government. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age should be 40 years. The age of the candidates for these posts will be calculated on August 23, 2021. SC and ST category candidates will be provided with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. OBC category candidates will be provided 3 years relaxation. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates will be selected through their online submitted application forms. Merit list will be prepared as per rules. Candidates are advised to read the notification of UP India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts.

