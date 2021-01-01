India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply online for GDS posts at appost.in/gdsonline before 19 August. Check here for latest updates – India Post Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is being done on these posts in India Post, 10th pass can also apply

India Post Recruitment 2021: Indian Post, West Bengal is going through the application process for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts indiapost.gov.in Or appost.in/gdsonline But you can apply online till 19th August. The application process for this has been started from July 20.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Through this, 2357 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) will be recruited. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12000 per month. To apply, the candidate must be class 10th pass. Also the candidate should have knowledge of local language, computer etc. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. At the same time, talking about the selection process, the candidates for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak will be selected on the basis of merit list only. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Apart from this, India Post has also sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in Punjab Postal Circle. 57 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 45 posts of Postal Assistant, 9 posts of Sorting Assistant and 3 posts of Multi Tasking Staff will be recruited. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. Interested candidates can apply to Punjab Postal Circle through offline mode in the prescribed format latest by 18 August. Check official website for more details.





