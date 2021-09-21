India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts at appost.in/gdsonline before 25 September. Check here for latest updates

India Post Recruitment 2021: The age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should be between 18 years to 40 years.



India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has launched Gramin Dak Sevak in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle (GDS) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of. According to the latest information, now all the registered candidates can apply for these posts on the official website. appost.in/gdsonline But you can apply till 25 September 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was 23 September 2021.

Through this process the Uttar Pradesh circle includes Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Hardoi, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad. A total of 4264 posts will be recruited in many other districts including Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Kanpur and Varanasi. Whereas, in Uttarakhand circle, a total of 581 posts will be recruited in many other districts including Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh and Tehri.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have passed class 10th examination with Mathematics, English and local language conducted by a recognized Board of School Education. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post can apply on the official website appost.in/gdsonline by 25 September. To apply, candidates belonging to Jan / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Notice issued for recruitment to these posts, know when the application process will start

Apart from this, India Post has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman / Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format in offline mode till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: UGC NET admit card can be downloaded from here, entry will not be available without it