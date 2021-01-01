India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various gram dak sevak posts at indiapost.gov.in before 22 September. Check here for latest updates

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Interested and eligible candidates UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 official website for appost.in You can apply through on or before 22 September 2021. The application process has been started from 23rd August.

Through this process Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Hardoi, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Rae Bareilly A total of 4264 posts will be recruited in many other districts including Kanpur and Varanasi. In which, 1,988 posts of general category candidates, 299 posts of EWS category, 1093 posts for OBC category, 53 posts of PWD category, 797 posts of SC category and 34 posts of ST category are included.

Selected candidates will be appointed on the posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak in India Post, Uttar Pradesh. The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years for the recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to the reservation category. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have passed class 10th examination conducted by a recognized school education board with Mathematics, English and local language. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list. For detailed information candidates can check the official notification.

Candidates for India Post UP Recruitment 2021 indiapost.gov.in Or appost.in/gdsonline You have to register through 22nd September. For this, candidates will also have to pay a fee of Rs.100. Candidates must check their eligibility before registering. Check official website for more details.