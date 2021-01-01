India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Gram Dak Sevak Posts at indiapost.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has launched Gramin Dak Sevak under Uttarakhand Postal Circle (GDS) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of. Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak from the official websiteappost.in You can apply through online till 22 September 2021. The application process has been started from 23rd August.

Through this process, a total of 581 posts will be recruited in various districts including Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh and Tehri. In which, 317 posts of general category, 57 posts of EWS category, 78 posts of OBC category, 15 posts of PWD category, 99 posts of SC category and 15 posts of ST category are included.

To apply for these posts in India Post, candidates should have passed class 10th examination with Mathematics, English and local language conducted by a recognized school education board. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to the reservation category. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list. For detailed information candidates can check the official notification.

Let us inform that for recruitment to these posts, candidates will have to register through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline by September 22. For this, candidates will also have to pay a fee of Rs.100. Candidates must check their eligibility before registering. Check official website for more details.