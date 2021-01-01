India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various posts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Circles at appost.in. Check here for latest updates

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in various postal circles. Recently the recruitment notification for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana circle was released. Interested candidates can apply for jobs in India Post through the official website appost.in within the stipulated time.

Haryana Circle has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format in offline mode till 29 September 2021. Whereas, the notification was issued for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand circle. For this, candidates can apply online till 22 September 2021.

Through this process the Uttar Pradesh circle includes Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Hardoi, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad. A total of 4264 posts will be recruited in many other districts including Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Kanpur and Varanasi. Whereas, in Uttarakhand circle, a total of 581 posts will be recruited in many other districts including Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh and Tehri. At the same time, a total of 75 posts will be recruited in Haryana circle.

For recruitment in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh circle, candidates should have passed class 10th examination conducted by a recognized school education board with Mathematics, English and local language. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. At the same time, for recruitment in Haryana circle, the candidate should have passed class 10th / 12th. Also the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years. Officials can check the notification for detailed information.

