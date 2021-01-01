India Post Recruitment 2021: Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Application deadline extended for 2357 posts at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has extended the last date for the application process for 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle of the Department of Posts. According to the latest notification, candidates will now be able to apply for the recruitment till August 22, 2021. Candidates should note that, earlier, the last date to apply for the recruitment was August 19, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for West Bengal GDS Recruitment through the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is happening for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak under Cycle 3. To apply for these posts, the age of the candidates has been fixed at 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. The age of the candidates will be calculated as on July 20, 2021. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates on the posts of Branch Postmaster will be given a pay scale from Rs 12000 to Rs 14500. At the same time, the selected candidates for the posts of Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak will be given a pay scale from Rs 10000 to Rs 12000. Interested candidates can apply online at appost.in by 22 August 2021. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Passed 10th Class Secondary School Examination Certificate with Passing Marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English Conducted by Any Recognized Board of School Education by Government of India / State Governments / Union Territories to Apply Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 has done. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.