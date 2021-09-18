India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Apply for 4264 posts at appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited applications for 4264 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. According to the India Post notification, applications have been invited from candidates for the posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (BPM) and Dak Sevaks. The last date for submission of application is 22 September 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website appost.in.

4264 posts of GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak) are to be filled through this recruitment process. According to the official notification, 1988 posts of General, 299 posts of EWS, 1093 posts of OBC, 16 posts of PWD-A, 20 posts of PWD-B, 17 posts of PWD-C, 797 posts of SC and 34 under ST category. The posts are to be filled.

Interested candidates must have passed 10th class with Mathematics, Local Language and English conducted by any recognized School Education Board. Candidate should have knowledge of local language at least 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subjects) declared by the state government. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (BPM) and Dak Sevaks, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 23 August 2021. SC and ST category candidates will be given 5 years age relaxation and OBC candidates will get 3 years age relaxation. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates will be selected through their online submitted applications, a merit list will be prepared as per rules. Candidates are advised to read the complete notification of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 before applying for the post.

