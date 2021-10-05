India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post Jobs: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs. 80,000, see details – India Post Recruitment 2021 for various posts, Salary up to Rs. 80,000

Highlights Postal Department Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for PA, SA, MTS posts.

Apply by November 12.

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Indian Post Department (India Post) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts including Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff, Postman (India Post Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of Indian Post www.indiapost.gov.in.



Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th have a good chance of getting a government job. The recruitment will be done in Delhi Postal Circle under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can send application by speed post on or before 12th November 2021. For complete information about India Post Job, direct link of Postal Department Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Vacancies in India 2021 Details)

Postal Assistant – 72 posts

Postman- 90 posts

Multi Tasking Staff – 56 posts

Total number of vacancies – 221 posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Candidates for the post of Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant and Postman should have passed 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Must have studied local language (Hindi) till 10th. Basic computer training from a recognized computer institute or matriculation or intermediate or higher education computer subjects as the main subject. In addition, you must have a valid driving license. So, the candidate for the post of Multi Tasking Staff should have passed 10th. Candidates refer to para-2 in the sports eligibility notification.

Age range

Candidates for the post of Postal Assistant and Postman should be between 18 to 27 years of age and candidates applying for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff should be between 18 to 25 years of age. Click on the notification link for more information.

Postal Department Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale)

Postal or Sorting Assistant – Rs. 2500 to 81100 under Pay Matrix Level – 4

Postman – Pay Matrix Level-3 to Rs.21700 to Rs.69100

Under MTS – Pay Matrix Level – Rs 18000 to 56900 under Pay Matrix

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website