India Post Recruitment 2021: New Notification released for UP Circle Recruitment at www.indiapost.gov.in. Apply before 5 November 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow has issued notification for the recruitment of MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant posts under Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates India Post UP Recruitment 2021 official website for http://www.indiapost.gov.in You can download the application form and apply in the prescribed format on or before 5 November.

Through this process, a total of 125 posts will be recruited in Agra, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi and other places. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts will be given a salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month. Whereas, selected candidates for the post of Postman will get a salary of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month and for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Rs 25500 to Rs 81000 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman in India Post, candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Whereas, for the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10th. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman should be between 18 years to 27 years. At the same time, the age of the candidate for the post of Multi Tasking Staff should be between 18 years to 25 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

all interested candidates India Post Recruitment 2021 You can send your application in the prescribed format and all other necessary documents to the address given in the notification by 5 November 2021. Candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

