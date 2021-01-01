India Post Recruitment 2021: Notification issued to fill 4264 posts in India Post, 10th pass can apply, age limit 40 years

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post in Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for recruitment to various posts. If you want to apply for this, then you can do it till September 22. The application for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 is to be made online only through the official website appost.in. 4264 posts of GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak) are to be filled through this recruitment process. Talking about the category wise posts, 1988 posts of General, 299 posts of EWS, 1093 posts of OBC, 16 posts of PWD-A, 20 posts of PWD-B, 17 posts of PWD-C, 797 posts of SC and ST category. Under 34 posts are to be filled.

In terms of studies, the candidate should have passed 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, Local Language and English (Study as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories. Must have Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate. Must have knowledge of local language. Candidate must have at least 10th class declared by the State Government or in accordance with the constitutional provisions relating to the 8th Schedule to the Constitution of India [अनिवार्य या वैकल्पिक विषयों के रूप में] Must have studied the local language.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list as per rules on the basis of online submitted applications. Talking about the age limit, candidates up to 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms. No age relaxation for EWS category) can apply for these posts.

Talking about salary, minimum TRCA for 4 hours/Level 1 in TRCA slab is Rs 12,000 per month for BPM. 10,000 per month for ABPM/Dak Sevak. Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab is Rs 14,500 per month for BPM. Whereas for ABPM/Dak Sevak it is Rs 12,000 per month. The direct link to check the notification is https://www.appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx.

