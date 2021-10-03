India Post Recruitment 2021: Short Notice released for Delhi Circle. Check here for vacancy and other details

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a short notice for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff in Delhi Circle. interested candidates India Post Delhi Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 12 November 2021. The application process will be started from October 4.

A total of 221 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 72 posts of Postal Assistant, 90 posts of Postman and 59 posts of Multi Tasking Staff are included. According to the official notification, candidates for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman, candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Must pass. Whereas, for the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10th. Apart from this, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman. At the same time, the age of the candidate for the post of Multi Tasking Staff should be between 18 years to 25 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Selected candidates on the Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant posts will be given a salary of Rs 25500 to Rs 81000 per month. Whereas, selected candidates for the post of Postman will get a salary of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month and for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month. All interested candidates can send their application to the address given in the notification by 12 November 2021. For this, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100.

Apart from this, India Post, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow has released the notification for the recruitment of MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant posts under Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates India Post UP Recruitment 2021 official website for indiapost.gov.in You can download the application form and apply in the prescribed format on or before 5 November.

