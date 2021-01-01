India Post Recruitment 2021: Telangana Post Office Recruitment 2021 Apply for MTS, LDC, Postal/Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard at tsposts.in

India Post Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad Recruitment for the post of MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff), LDC (Lower Division Circle), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard under Sport Quota A notification has been issued for The last date to apply for these posts is September 24, 2021.

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 55. To apply for the post of Postal/Sorting Assistant, the candidate must have passed 12th class or equivalent examination from a recognized university or Board of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. To apply for the post of postman, candidate must have passed 12th class or equivalent examination from a recognized university or board of school education or board of secondary education. Also should have knowledge of local language i.e. Telugu. The candidate must have studied the local language i.e. Telugu as a subject at least up to class 10th. Candidates appointed to the post of Postman shall have to obtain a driving license to drive two wheeler or three wheeler or light motor vehicle within a period of two years from the date of his appointment. To apply for the post of MTS, one should have passed 10th from a recognized board. Knowledge of local language i.e. Telugu. The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. Telugu as one of the subjects at least up to class 10th. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Candidates age should be between 18-27 years (3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST) to apply for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Candidates age should be 18-27 years (3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST) to apply for the post of Postman/Mail Guard and 18-25 years for MTS candidates. should be between For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant will be given a pay scale of Rs 25,500 to 81,100. Selected candidates for the posts of Postman / Mail Guard will be given a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to 69,100. Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational and sports merit.