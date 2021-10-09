India Post Recruitment 2021: UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 46 Vacancies for Postal Assistant and Postman and MTS Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle, Lucknow has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & MTS. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 5 November 2021. This recruitment is being done under the Sport Quota, through this process a total of 46 vacancies will be recruited.

According to the official notification, 19 posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, 12 posts of Postman and 15 posts of MTS are vacant. To apply for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, candidate should have 12th pass and basic computer training certificate from recognized institute. To apply for the post of postman, candidates should have 12th pass from a recognized institute and the candidate should have studied the local language till 10th standard. To apply for the post of MTS, candidates should have 10th pass from a recognized institute and candidates should have studied local language till 10th standard. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

PCS exam admit card released, exam to be held on October 24

To apply for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years. There will be an age relaxation of 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC and ST category candidates. The age limit of the candidates to apply for the post of MTS is 18 to 25 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant will be given pay scale from 25,500 to 81000. Selected candidates for the post of postman will be given a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to 69,100. Selected candidates for the post of MTS will be given a pay scale of Rs 18000 to 56900. For more details on pay scale candidates refer official notification.

Commission has released the result of EPFO ​​exam, check with these steps

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their form to Assistant Director (Recruitment) Office Chief Postmaster General Uttar Pradesh Circle Lucknow-226001 by 5 November 2021.