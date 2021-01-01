India Post Result 2021: India Post Kerala GDS Result 2021 declared at appost.in

India Post Result 2021: Kerala Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Result has been released. Kerala Postal Circle GDS Result 2021 declared on August 21, 2021. Kerala GDS Result 2021 has been declared for 1421 posts. Candidates can download their result from appost.in.

The Kerala Postal Circle GDS Recruitment process was started on March 8, 2021. The last date to apply for these posts was April 7, 2021, which was extended to April 24, 2021. The result of Kerala GDS Result 2021 is declared on the basis of merit.

Also, candidates must note that their selection process will be done on the basis of their online documents verification by the respective recruiting authority. According to the official notification released by India Post, the results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

Kerala GDS Result 2021: Check result like this

Step 1: Visit the official website appost.in.

Step 2: The link to check the result of Kerala Postal Circle GDS Result 2021 will be available on the website.

Step 3: The result is released in the form of PDF.

Step 4: Candidates should download the result for future reference.

Step 5: The percentage obtained by the candidates in the result is given.

The result has been released for the posts of Branch Post Master, BPM, Assistant Branch Post Master, Gramin Dak Sevak. It is to be noted that no weightage is given to higher education qualification. Thus, the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 only.