India Post Result 2021: Selection list released for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Chhattisgarh Circle at appost.in. Download with these steps

India Post Result 2021: India Post has released the result of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment exam for Chhattisgarh circle. candidates who have India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 had applied for, he is now on the official website of India Post appost.in But you can check your result.

A total of 1137 posts are to be recruited in Chhattisgarh circle through this process. As per the official result, a total of 1133 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment to Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts. All the candidates can check the selection list through these steps on the official website.

CAPF Recruitment 2021: Government job for these candidates, this qualification should be there for recruitment

How to Check India Post Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of India Post appost.in.

Step 2: After that go to the result section appearing on the home page and click on the link ‘Chhattisgarh (1137 Posts)’ here.

Step 3: Now a new PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: Check your registration number here.

Step 5: Now you can also download the Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2021 by checking it.

Let us inform that the results of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi circle for recruitment to the posts of Gram Dak Sevak are also likely to be released soon. Apart from this, India Post has sought applications from eligible candidates for 4264 posts in Uttar Pradesh circle and 581 posts in Uttarakhand circle. Interested candidates can apply through official website till 22 September. Also candidates can apply for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle by 29 September. Check official website for more details.

UPSC: Mamta, who failed in the examination four times in a row, did not give up, topped in the fifth attempt