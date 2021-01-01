India Record Headingley: India’s eye on third consecutive win against England at Headingley, find out about Team India’s record at this place: Will Team India be able to score a hat trick of victory at Headingley? Find out India’s win-loss record at this ground

Highlights The third Test of the series between India and England will be played from August 25

Kohli and Company lead 1-0 in 5-match Test series

At Lord’s, India beat hosts England by a huge margin of 151 runs

The Indian cricket team is in high spirits after a thrilling victory in the Lord’s Test. Under Kohli, Team India will play the third Test of the series against hosts England (IND v ENG 3rd Test) at Headingley from August 25. Now the biggest question is whether the Indian team can win this ground again after 19 years. Team India has a chance to win a hat-trick on this ground.

Team India (India Record Headingley Test) has played 6 Tests so far, winning 2 and losing 3 Tests. One Test match ended in a draw. India had won Test matches here in 1986 and 2002. Earlier, India had drawn with England in 1979, while Team India had lost in 1952, 1959 and 1967.

In 2002, the Indian team, led by Sourav Ganguly, defeated the hosts by an innings and 46 runs. Under such circumstances, Kohli and company have a big chance to beat India in the third Test in a row at this ground.

England were then reduced to just 67 runs.

Hosts England last played a Test match at this ground in 2019 against Australia. England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings of the Test series. However, then in the second innings, England won by one wicket on the strength of Ben Stokes’ brilliant century.

All the players of the current Indian team will land at Headingley for the first time

None of the current Indian players have played a Test match at Headingley so far. Skipper Virat Kohli will also be seen playing a Test match at the ground for the first time.



India have a chance to double their lead in the series

The Indian team has a golden opportunity to double its lead in the series on the current tour. In the second Test of the series at Lord’s, Team India defeated Joe Root & Company by 151 runs.

