India reports 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, 3,303 deaths in 24 hours-India News , GadgetClock

India reports 80,834 new COVID-19 instances, 3,303 deaths in 24 hours



Coronavirus information LATEST Updates: India on Sunday reported 80,834 new COVID-19 instances, 1,32,062 discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the final 24 hours, the Union Well being Ministry mentioned.

Whole instances: 2,94,39,989

Whole discharges: 2,80,43,446

Toll: 3,70,384

Energetic instances: 10,26,159

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of hiding coronavirus deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and demanded the resignation of the states’ chief ministers in addition to a judicial inquiry to establish the precise Covid figures of the nation.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been discovered to be hiding knowledge and the chief ministers of those states don’t have any ethical proper to proceed in their positions.

His remarks got here after media reports claimed that over 1.7 lakh deaths had taken place in Madhya Pradesh in Might, however the state authorities knowledge reported a lot much less.

“We demand an unbiased judicial inquiry throughout all these states in India in the variety of Covid deaths,” he informed a web based press convention.

“We demand that chief ministers of those states should resign now; they don’t have any ethical proper to proceed in their positions. Their fingers are pink, as they’re accountable, somehow, for these deaths. They’re answerable for not simply the deaths, but in addition for denying dignity after demise by hiding this knowledge,” he mentioned.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mentioned, Solely in Might, 1,70,000 deaths in Madhya Pradesh. What was by no means heard and never seen, and now the reality is earlier than us.”

The deaths in Might (in the state) are equal to the deaths reported in six months. Has human life grow to be so low-cost? Has our soul died? The prime minister and chief minister ought to come ahead and say who’s accountable, he tweeted tagging a media report.

Khera additionally cited distinction in knowledge given by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and that of crematoriums and burial grounds in these states.

The Congress chief mentioned this isn’t simply statistics or mere knowledge, however individuals, these are sons, daughters, dad and mom, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters.

“For God’s sake, have some coronary heart, Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” he mentioned whereas demanding the inquiry. Khera alleged that the current authorities on the Centre considers knowledge as its enemy.

“It considers reality which comes out by knowledge as ‘enemy, primary’. It fights with knowledge. It tries to defeat knowledge,” he alleged.

The spokesperson additionally alleged that one has seen how in Parliament every time questions are requested and uncomfortable statistics need to be laid on the desk, “this authorities and this alliance referred to as the NDA (Nationwide Democratic Alliance) turns into a ‘No Knowledge Accessible’ alliance.”

The Congress chief mentioned it is usually for jobs, the economic system and human lives. Concealing knowledge on deaths will not be solely a criminal offense, but in addition a sin, he mentioned.

“Let’s not cut back human lives to mere statistics. We’re speaking about deaths as a result of accidents, as a result of pandemic, individuals will say – look, do not cut back it to mere statistics, Khera mentioned.

“Beneath this new India of Mr Modi, the significance given to human life has gone down a lot that it isn’t even mere statistics any extra.

These deaths is not going to even be counted in statistics any extra, which is a most unlucky factor, we have now witnessed by this pandemic,” he mentioned.

The Congress has been accusing the governments of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh of suppressing Covid demise knowledge.

Khera alleged that in Gujarat, between April 10 and Might 9, authorities knowledge confirmed 3,578 deaths throughout the state.

However, if one sees the demise data of 1 civil hospital in Ahmedabad as many as 3,416 individuals died in the identical interval in only one hospital and 1,23,000 demise certificates had been issued throughout 33 districts and eight municipal firms of Gujarat from March 1 to Might 10, he claimed.

That is 58,000 greater than final yr’s interval — March 1 to Might 10 — and this can’t be pure, Khera alleged.

“If 58,000 extra demise certificates are being issued, questions can be requested, solutions can be demanded, accountability can be sought,” he mentioned.

In Madhya Pradesh too, he alleged report registers from mukti dhams and from cremation grounds are being taken away or hidden.

Khera claimed that if one compares deaths from final yr to this yr, the hole is astounding, as between January and Might final yr, the variety of deaths this yr has elevated by 1,90,000.

“What explains this improve, what explains the truth that the federal government does not need this knowledge to come back out,” he requested.

He made related claims about Uttar Pradesh.

One has seen horrifying visuals of how the federal government was attempting to erect view cutters in Lucknow, so that folks do not take movies or footage of additional ordinarily excessive variety of cremations happening, Khera mentioned.

“We’ve got seen visuals of our bodies floating in rivers. We’ve got seen visuals of river beds, these visuals do not allow us to sleep,” he mentioned.