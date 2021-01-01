India reports lowest single-day COVID-19 cases at 2.63 lakh in 28 days; active caseload drops to 13.29%-India News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus Newest News LIVE Updates: The active caseload in India decreased to 33,53,765 on Tuesday, comprising 13.29 p.c of the full infections.

India registered 2,63,533 recent coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, taking the nation’s general depend over 2.52 crore on Tuesday, stated the Union well being ministry.

The cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation has crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday, the Union well being ministry stated.

The ministry stated 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years obtained their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 59,32,704 folks throughout 36 states and UTs for the reason that begin of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 59,32,704 beneficiaries embody 9,28,962 from Rajasthan, 8,22,516 from Bihar, 7,07,408 from Delhi, 6,55,673 from Maharashtra, 5,26,988 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana.

The cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation stands at 18,44,22,218 as per the 8 pm provisional report on 17 Could, the ministry stated.

Among the many individuals who got 18,44,22,218 doses had been 96,58,913 healthcare staff (HCWs) who’ve taken the primary dose and 66,52,200 who’ve taken the second dose, 1,44,97,411 Frontline Employees (FLWs) who’ve obtained the primary dose and 82,16,750 who’ve taken the second dose.

As many as 59,32,704 people in the 18-44 years age group have taken the primary dose.

Moreover, 5,76,53,924 and 92,39,392 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years outdated have been administered the primary and second dose respectively, whereas 5,46,60,900 and 1,79,10,024 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the primary and second dose respectively.

On day 122 of the vaccination drive (17 Could 2021), 14,79,592 vaccine doses had been

given.

In accordance to the ministry knowledge, 12,42,929 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for the primary dose and a couple of,36,663 beneficiaries obtained the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report until 8 pm.

Remaining reports could be accomplished for the day by late evening.

The vaccination train as a software to defend probably the most susceptible inhabitants teams in the nation from COVID-19 continues to be commonly reviewed and monitored at the best degree, the ministry added.