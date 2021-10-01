India retaliates against UK by requiring UK visitors to quarantine
India said on Friday that visitors to the UK would be required to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status – a retaliatory measure appeared to be in stalemate after weeks of talks to reverse a similar move by Britain.
The British government last month eased quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from more than a dozen countries. But the decision to exclude Indians entirely with Kovidshield – an Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that Britain uses – caused a strong backlash in India, and the government threatened retaliation.
For nearly two weeks, officials in both countries said they were in talks to resolve what India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called a “discriminatory” move. He said that Britain was essentially not recognizing the vaccine that India had given 5 million doses when Britain was battling its vaccination campaign.
British High Commissioner to New Delhi Alex Ellis said Interview With the local news media in India that the vaccine was not the only issue. Rather, he suggested that the issue was with India’s vaccine certification app, CoWIN, and he said the developers of CoWIN and Britain’s National Health Service were in talks to resolve it.
A senior Indian government official said that passengers arriving from the UK will have to submit a PCR COVID test before their flight, test on arrival and after eight days and be in quarantine for 10 days.
The official said the decision did not mean talks had failed, but added that India was reacting reciprocally as the British measure went into effect on Monday. The official said that if Britain changed its measures, India would do the same.
Indian government advisor Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter that Britain was “getting a taste of its own medicine.”
He wrote, “After much patience and persuasion, India responded.”
Devastated by two waves of Covid, India has contained the worst spread ever. Concerns over a possible third wave have eased as daily cases and deaths fall to their lowest levels in months and the country ramps up its vaccination campaign.
About 900 million vaccine doses have been given, and about 240 million of the country’s approximately 900 million adults have been fully vaccinated.
