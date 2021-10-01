India retaliates against UK by requiring UK visitors to quarantine

India said on Friday that visitors to the UK would be required to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status – a retaliatory measure appeared to be in stalemate after weeks of talks to reverse a similar move by Britain.

The British government last month eased quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from more than a dozen countries. But the decision to exclude Indians entirely with Kovidshield – an Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that Britain uses – caused a strong backlash in India, and the government threatened retaliation.

For nearly two weeks, officials in both countries said they were in talks to resolve what India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called a “discriminatory” move. He said that Britain was essentially not recognizing the vaccine that India had given 5 million doses when Britain was battling its vaccination campaign.

British High Commissioner to New Delhi Alex Ellis said Interview With the local news media in India that the vaccine was not the only issue. Rather, he suggested that the issue was with India’s vaccine certification app, CoWIN, and he said the developers of CoWIN and Britain’s National Health Service were in talks to resolve it.