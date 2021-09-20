India says it will resume exports of Kovid-19 vaccine

India’s health minister said on Monday that five months after halting shipments during its devastating wave of infections, the country will resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines.

The health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, said exports would resume from next month, and that the vaccines would help fulfill India’s commitment to Covax, a UN-backed vaccine sharing initiative.

He said India will produce more than 300 million vaccine doses in October and a total of at least one billion in the last three months of 2021.

“We will help the world and also fulfill our commitment to Kovax,” said Mr. Mandaviya.

The minister did not specify which vaccines or how many doses India would supply to Kovax. Before halting exports in April, the country exported 66.4 million doses, a combination of commercial sales, grants and shipments, to Covax, which is primarily designed to help low- and middle-income countries.