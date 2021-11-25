India scored 258 runs on the first day, losing 4 wickets, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja hit fifty

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: 60 Test matches have been played between the two teams so far. Out of this, India has won 21 matches, while New Zealand has been successful in beating 13 times. 26 test matches have been drawn. New Zealand has not won a Test match in India since 1988.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand has started on 25 November 2021. The first Test is being played at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. Captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat on the first day. On the first day, India scored 258 for 4 in 84 overs. Let us tell you that after 5 years the Test match is being played in Kanpur. The last Test here was played between India and New Zealand in 2016.

Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten half-century while leaving a mark in his debut match. He played an unbroken century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. With this, India recovered from the setbacks of Kyle Jamieson and scored 258 for four on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Iyer, who won the ‘Test cap’ in the absence of some top players, is stuck at the crease after scoring 75 runs. This is sure to add to the headache of the selectors while selecting the playing XI for the Mumbai Test as regular skipper Virat Kohli will make a comeback then.

Iyer has hit 7 fours and 2 sixes in 136 balls so far. He has added 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Jadeja (50 not out off 100 balls). The day’s play was declared over six overs ago due to bad light.

Apart from these two, the innings of opener Shubman Gill (52 off 93 balls) was the center of attraction. Cheteshwar Pujara (26 off 88 balls) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 63 balls) failed to play big innings despite good starts, while opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28 balls) failed to take advantage of the opportunity.

India did not lose wickets in the first session and Shubman Gill scored a half-century, but the second session did not start well. In the first over itself, Shubman Gill fell victim to Kyle Jamieson for 52 runs. To some extent, captain Ajinkya Rahane handled the innings with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Pujara was dismissed by Tim Southee and gave India the third blow. Pujara scored 26 runs.

Now it was the turn of debutant Shreyas Iyer. He supported Captain Ajinkya Rahane. About half an hour before lunch for 145, Kyle Jamieson clean bowled the Indian captain for his third success and dealt a fourth blow to the hosts. At the end of the second session, India’s score was 154 for 4 wickets. Iyer then scored 17 and Jadeja had scored 6.