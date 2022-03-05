Sports

India scored 357 for 6 on the first day, Rishabh Pant missed a century by 4 runs

59 seconds ago
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1: This is the first match of Indian captain Rohit Sharma as Test captain. This is the 100th match of former captain Virat Kohli. This is also Sri Lanka’s 300th Test match.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka has started from Friday. The first test match is being played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The first day’s play is over. On the first day, the Indian team scored 357 runs for 6 wickets in 85 overs.

Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer on the first day. He got out after scoring 96 runs. Hanuma Vihari scored 58, while Virat Kohli, playing his 100th Test, scored 45 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Ravindra Jadeja was playing 45 while Ravichandran Ashwin scored 10 runs. Lasith Ambuldeniya took two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Rishabh Pant has been the victim of nervous nineties for the 5th time in Test cricket. If we talk about wicketkeepers only, then only MS Dhoni has been the victim of nervous nineties more than him. This is the 14th time that India have scored more than 350 runs on the first day of a Test match. The special thing is that Team India has done such a feat against Sri Lanka for the sixth time.

This is a historic test match for the Indian team. This is the 100th Test match of former captain Virat Kohli. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has come to play a Test match for the first time. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat.

India had scored 109 for 2 in the first session till lunch. Opener Rohit 29 and Mayank Agarwal returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs. This is a special Test match for the guests as well, as it is their 300th International Test match.

Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 06 March 2022

India 574/8 dec (129.2)

vs

Sri Lanka 108/4 (43.0)

BowlersORWKT

Ravichandran Ashwin *13212

Ravindra Jadeja9301

BatsmanRB

Pathum Nissanka26 75

Charith Asalanka *1 12

Stumps (Day 2 – 1st Test) Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs

IND vs SL 1st Test: The Indian team has played a total of 13 Test matches so far at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and the team has faced defeat only once. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has played a total of 20 Test matches in India and has not tasted victory even once. Two years ago, Sri Lanka beat South Africa 2-0 at their home. At the same time, Team India recently returned after losing to South Africa. In such a situation, the Indian team will not make the mistake of taking this Sri Lankan team lightly. Sri Lanka is also on top in the points table of the current World Test Championship and India is at 5th position.

