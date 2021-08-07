India search trend for “Golf” in last 7 days, Aditi Ashok splendid performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020

India’s star golfer Aditi Ashok missed out on an Olympic medal by a narrow margin. Had she been fourth in any other tournament, Aditi might not have felt so bad. But they are not happy yet. Aditi may not have won a medal, but she has made people understand what ‘golf’ is with her performance.

According to a data from Sportskeeda, the word ‘golf’ has been searched the most on Google in the last 7 days. Aditi’s world ranking is 200 but she surprised everyone by performing well in the Olympics and got fourth place. He scored a three-under 68 in the fourth round, affected by bad weather. Aditi’s overall score was 15-under 269 and she missed by two strokes.

Aditi, who came close to the historic medal in the Olympics, started the morning at number two but fell behind. However, Aditi, who finished 41st in the Rio Olympics, has performed exceedingly well. In the final round, he birdies on the fifth, sixth, eighth, 13th and 14th holes and bogeys on the ninth and 11th holes.

World number one golfer Nelly Korda won the gold medal with a two-under 69 with a 17-under total. A playoff was played for the silver medal between Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, in which Inami won.

Play was interrupted for some time by a storm when 16 holes had been completed. Aditi was in the race for a medal the whole time but with two bogeys she fell behind Ko, who made nine birdies in the last round. After the defeat, Aditi said that it is not possible to be happy being fourth.

“I would have been happy in any other tournament but it’s difficult to be happy being fourth in the Olympics,” he said. I played well and gave my 100 percent. Aditi, who had five birdies and two bogeys in the last round, said, “I think she could have done better in the last round.”

He hoped that his performance would increase the interest of the people in this game which till now was considered as the game of elite class. “I wish I could have won a medal but I hope everyone is still happy,” she said. I didn’t think much about people watching me on TV before the last round.

Aditi said, “Some more good performances will increase people’s interest in the game. More children will start playing golf.” She said, “When I started playing golf, I never thought that I would play the Olympics. Golf was not a part of the Olympics at that time. With hard work and full enjoyment of your game, you can reach here.

Asked if she was aware that a great player like Milkha Singh finished fourth in the Olympics and is now in her category, Aditi said, “No, I didn’t know I was in that club. Didn’t want to join that club but did. Well that’s good. It’s good to be in the top five or ten at the Olympics.

Aditi was the youngest player to win the Ladies European Tour qualifying school. She became the first Indian to register a win on the Ladies European Tour when she won the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2016. So far she has played 18 majors which is the record of an Indian in both men’s and women’s categories.





