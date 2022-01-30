India Shine 14 Year Unnati Hooda Create History In Badminton Few Day Ago 16 Year Tasneem Left Behind Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu

Unnati Hooda made her debut on the senior international circuit in October last year. She defeated 21-year-old Smit Toshniwal 21-18, 21-11 in 35 minutes to win the women’s singles title of Odisha Open.

In badminton, Indian daughter Unnati Hooda created history on Sunday i.e. 30 January 2022 in Cuttack, Odisha. She won the women’s singles title in the $75,000 Odisha Open badminton tournament. 14-year-old Unnati Hooda has become the youngest Indian to win the Super 100 tournament. The Indian shuttler performed a fine game and registered a 21-18, 21-11 win over Smit Toshniwal in the final match.

A few days back, Tasneem Mir, a 16-year-old daughter from Gujarat, had topped the BWF Junior Rankings in the Under-19 Girls’ Singles category. Tasnim Mir became the first Indian to top this category. Prior to Tasneem, this feat had not been achieved by any Indian junior female player, be it PV Sindhu or Saina Nehwal.

Unnati, who upset Indian Open finalist Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22 in the semi-finals, won the match against Toshniwal in just 35 minutes. World number 163 badminton player Smit Toshniwal also upset in the semi-finals. She defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 10-21, 21-17 to enter the final.

Unnati Hooda, hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, came back in the first game to win. However, he maintained good momentum in the second game. Toshniwal did not work in front of his aggressive attitude. With this win, world number 418 player Unnati Hooda created history.

At the same time, unseeded Kiran George won the men’s singles title. The 21-year-old George defeated Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 14-21, 21-18 in the men’s singles final in a 58-minute match. George won the first game easily.

He was at one point 5-3 at the start of the second game as well, but Rajawat made a good comeback and dragged the match to the decider. The third and deciding game saw a tough fight between the two. Rajawat tried his best to stop George from taking over.

George, however, kept the pressure on after taking the lead. In the end, George was successful in defeating 19-year-old Rajawat. George had defeated Ansal Yadav 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 in the semi-final. At the same time, Rajawat entered the title match by winning 21-17, 21-14 over Kaushal D. George had also defeated third seed Shubhankar Dey in the quarterfinals on his way to the title.

In this badminton tournament, Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the women’s doubles title by defeating Sanyogita Ghorpade and Shruti Mishra 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted 28 minutes. In the mixed doubles final, India’s MR Arjun and Trisa Jolly went down to the Sri Lankan pair of Sachin Dias and Thillini Hendadaheva 16-21, 20-22 in a match that lasted 36 minutes.