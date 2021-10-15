India slipped to 101 rank in Hunger Index government raised questions on the method of calculation, Kapil Sibal gave Statement

India has slipped 7 places in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) for the year 2021 and has come to the 101st position in the list of 116 countries. Last year i.e. in 2020, India was ranked 94th in the list of 107 countries.

In this index, India is also behind its neighboring countries Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Neighboring countries Nepal are ranked 76th, Bangladesh 76th, Myanmar 71st and Pakistan 92nd in the index.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has expressed surprise at this figure. The ministry has said that India’s rank has been reduced on the basis of FAO estimates and undernutrition in the Hunger Index, which does not have ground reality and facts.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said that due diligence has not been done to publish this report and its entire methodology has serious flaws and is unscientific.

At the same time, the opposition is targeting PM Modi regarding this ranking. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that India has slipped from its 94th position to 101st in 2020, far behind its neighbors including Pakistan. The Global Hunger Index report has termed the level of hunger in India as alarming. After this, Sibal made a tweet taunting the Modi government, in which some figures have been given.

Congratulations Modi ji for eradicating :

1) poverty

2) hunger

3) making India a global power

4) for our digital economy

5) …………… so much more Global Hunger Index : 2020 : India ranked 94

2021 : India ranks 101 Behind Bangladesh , Pakistan & Nepal — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 15, 2021

Explain that GHI is calculated from 4 indicators, which include under nurturing, child wasting, child stunting and child mortality.

Only Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Congo, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Timor Leste, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Central African Republic, Yemen and Somalia are behind India in the list of Global Hunger Index.

According to the Global Hunger Index, 18 countries including China, Brazil and Kuwait have topped the list with scores of less than 5.

At the same time, about India, it has been said in the report that people were badly affected by the corona and epidemic restrictions, making it the country with the highest ‘child wastage rate’ in the world.